Adorable 3-Year-Old Pittie is Ready to Be the “Star” of Your Home

You know how people say things like, "How cute! I wish this dog could stay small forever." Well, this dog really will stay small forever.

This is Star, today's Dog Days guest. She's about three years old and was an owner surrender. Meaning, there's not a lot of background information on her. There are signs that she's had at least one litter of puppies in the past. Other than that, we know that she's sweet, a little timid at first, very curious, and just a dog that's easy to get along with. Here she is peeking out the window just to see what was going on:

She's a "compact" pittie, as Katie referred to her this morning which is the perfect description. I tried to get my foot in the photo as she was relaxing in our studio to give a size reference:

I'd say she weighs about 30lbs. She does well with dogs, cats, babies, and people and would be the perfect addition to any home. If you're interested in Star, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here or simply stop by at 6955 W KL Ave in Kalamazoo during their normal business hours.

Now is the Perfect Time to Adopt

Whether you're adopting Star, another dog, or a cat, right now is the perfect time to adopt thanks to the Bissel Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event. This week (week of 5/2/22), all adoption fees are reduced to $25. Something that will hopefully help the SPCA of SW Michigan find new homes for the many animals currently in their shelter.

Find more information on the SPCA's Facebook page.

If You Love Pitbulls, Especially Puppies...

Do you squeal with delight when encountering a pitbull puppy? Who could blame you? They're SO CUTE.

Well, in just a couple of weeks we'll be headed to the roof of Helzberg Diamonds for our annual event, Roof Sit. The purpose is to raise money for the Community Healing Center to help support children who have been victims of abuse in Kalamazoo County. It's an event we are incredibly proud to be a part of.

Part of the event is Woof Sit on Saturday, May 21st where Katie Timber from the SPCA of SW Michigan will bring out a small kiddie pool and pitbull puppies. For anyone who donates, those puppies will then be piled on top of you as you sit in the kiddie pool.

It's just one of many ways we're raising funds for Roof Sit happening May 19th - 21st. Find out how you can help, volunteer, or learn more about the pitbull puppy pile here.

