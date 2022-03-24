That’s a Big Kitty! Speckles, 20lbs, is Tired of the Shelter Life

When people say 'big cats' they're generally referring to animals like tigers and lions. Especially, after the hit series Tiger King. However, that is not what we're talking about here.

This is Speckles. And, for a domestic cat, Speckles is a big dude. He's five years old, weighs about 20 pounds, and was surrendered to the SPCA of SW Michigan by his former owner.

attachment-Speckles 2 loading...

Speckles definitely fits the stereotype about cats being curious. He was very interested in our desk, our microphones, even the trash.

attachment-Speckles 1 loading...

Overall, he was a very friendly cat that felt comfortable as soon as he was allowed to explore. He's a free-roaming cat in the SPCA's cat room but, Katie noted that he didn't seem to like her cats. Whether that's specific to her cats in particular or other cats in general, we're not sure. So, it's difficult to make a concrete statement about whether or not he would do well in a home with other animals. That's not to say that he wouldn't do well, either.

Get our free mobile app

The best practice is to always schedule a meet and greet prior to adopting a new animal into the home.

Otherwise, Speckles is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his shots, and ready for his new home! Contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here if you're interested.

If you're not in the place where you can adopt right now, that's understandable. However, there are several ways you can help the animals at the SPCA of SW Michigan. You can volunteer, foster, or even attend special events.

The 6th Annual Puppy & Kitten Shower is happening on April 16th, 2022. It's a family-friendly event with games, raffles, prizes, and cake. It's a way for the SPCA to prepare for the upcoming puppy and kitten season where they will, no doubt, be inundated with baby animals that will need care and a new home.

You can find all of the details about the 6th Annual Puppy & Kitten Shower, including a list of items requested for donation, here.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom