We need someone to give Ramsey a loving home asap.

When we talk about animals at the shelter, a lot of them might have some heartbreaking backstories. Maybe they were abandoned. Maybe they were found on the street. It changes from animal to animal.

Ramsey also has a very sad backstory but, in a different way. See, Ramsey, who is now about 15 or 16 years old, spent most of his life in one home. He was loved and cared for. But, unfortunately, a loss of income combined with some medical challenges led to the decision to find him a new home.

That's where the SPCA of SW Michigan comes in.

Ramsey's adoption fee is completely waived. But, since he is a senior dog, the new owners might have to cover some medical expenses in the future.

Despite being "elderly", Ramsey has so much energy. He was running around the studio, barking at me for not immediately petting him, and ultimately just seemed like a happy dude.

Here he is yelling at me for taking a picture instead of petting him:

If you think you can give Ramsey a loving home for the remainder of his days, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here or just stop by at 6955 West KL Ave in Kalamazoo. They're open Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also see all other animals that are currently available for adoption here.

