This Cute Guy, Jack in Kalamazoo, is Looking for His New Home

Who's looking for a baby Jack Russel Terrier mix to adopt?

Take a look at this adorable puppy named Jack.

Yes, his name is Jack thanks to his suspected breed mix but, honestly, he looks like a Jack. Jack is a few months old and is looking for his new home! I would strongly recommend a meet and greet at the SPCA of SW Michigan before considering adoption.

Jack did great in other homes with other animals but, it's always better to be sure that he'll get along with your other dogs before moving forward with adoption.

Otherwise, Jack is available today. Make sure to contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here to arrange a meet and greet or if you have any questions.

As well, Jack isn't the only puppy currently at the SPCA. In fact, they're currently housing over 160 animals as adoption rates have decreased across the country. No doubt that, if you're looking to expand your family, you'll be able to find an animal for you at their shelter.

See all of the animals currently up for adoption here.

In fact, if you've been considering adoption, there's an event coming up that you don't want to miss.

Callander Commercial is hosting a Clear the Kennel event where they'll be sponsoring 100% of the adoption fees for animals adopted during the event. Learn more below:

Learn more about how you can help the SPCA of SW Michigan outside of adopting animals here.

