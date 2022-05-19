If happiness could be embodied in a single animal, Caribou would be the one!

This happy puppy is 3-months-old and will be available for adoption from the SPCA of SW Michigan starting on 5/22. She's up to date on her shots, microchipped, and ready for her forever home.

Simply put, this might be the happiest puppy we've ever had in the studio for Dog Days. She didn't just walk, she galloped into the studio fully prepared for playtime. But, when it was time to relax, she had no problem doing that too!

Caribou should do great in any home. Kids, cats, other dogs...there's no doubt she'll get along with all of them! However, the SPCA of SW Michigan always recommends a meet and greet with other dogs in the home prior to adoption.

If you're interested in bringing Caribou, or her two littermates, into your home, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

How Would You Like to Have Puppies Piled on You For a Good Cause?

The reason for Caribou's delayed availability is that she'll be one of the puppies joining us this weekend at Roofsit for the Puppy Pile!

Dana and I will be hanging out on the roof of Helzberg Diamonds on the corner of Westnedge and Milham in Portage starting today (5/19) and staying there until Saturday (5/21) afternoon. One of the most popular events is the Puppy Pile where people give a donation and, in turn, they're piled with puppies as they sit in a kiddie pool.

The joy that people experience during this event is a bit hard to put into words. But, what a fun thing to witness. If you'd like to help us reach our goal for the Community Healing Center which helps children in Kalamazoo County who are victims of abuse, every little bit counts! Find out how to donate, see the full list of events (like the puppy pile), and more here.

