Busy Boy Baxter Has One Holiday Wish, To Find a Forever Home

Have you ever met a person or, more likely, an animal that can be described as a bundle of joy? Well, that's the perfect description for Baxter. Just look at that face:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose

Baxter, this week's Dog Days guest, is about 3 months old and pretty much fits the bill for being a puppy. He's energetic, very playful, and friendly. There was zero hesitation to coming up to anyone that was willing to pay him attention.

Considering he is a puppy, he'll need some training, as would any puppy. He would be great in any home and seemed to do well with cats, dogs, and kids.

TSM/ Chelsea Rose

Baxter is up to date on his shots and ready to be adopted from the SPCA of SW Michigan. Remember, if you have other animals in the home, the SPCA always recommends a meet and greet first to ensure that everyone will get along. As well, if you rent you must bring a copy of your lease.

With all of that in mind, I have no doubt that Baxter would be a great addition to your family. Contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today to see if he's right for you.

Now, if you're not ready for the work that goes into raising a puppy, the SPCA of SW Michigan is housing a number of different animals all of which need a forever home. You can see all of the adoptable animals here.

Pet Food Bank & Cold Noses, Warm Hearts

While the holidays are considered the "most wonderful time of the year" it can also be a time where finances are especially tight. If you or someone you know is in need of some help with your pet, the SPCA of SW Michigan does have a food bank for pet food specifically. Anytime you need help, don't hesitate to reach out.

Along with the holidays comes the cold weather. And, we don't want to see any of our four-legged friends suffering through the chilly nights. Thankfully, the SPCA offers a program called Cold Noses, Warm Hearts. The staff at the SPCA coordinates food and a warm shelter for those animals stuck inside.

You can learn more about both programs here.

