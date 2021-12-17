Doctors Think Viagra Could Be a Magic Pill Against Alzheimer’s

Is this for real? Viagra and Alzheimer's? We all know what Viagra is used for, erectile dysfunction in men, of course. Helps in the "giddyups" so to speak. But now doctors are saying that there may more good news.

According to a new study, drugs that are used to treat erectile dysfunction -- like Viagra -- may decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s by up to 69%. That is huge, because nearly 6 million people live with Alzheimer's disease in the United States, and life expectancy is typically between 3 and 9 years.

Researchers analyzed data on more than seven million adults and looked at about 1,600 drugs that these people took. And sure enough, Viagra was one of these drugs that reduced the chance of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s over the next six years. A Philadelphia TV station, Fox29, had a story that said,

"according to that study, supported by the National Institutes of Health and published in "Naturing Aging" earlier this month, people who took the drug sildenafil (also known by brand names including Viagra and Revatio) were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease."

However, the Fox29 report went on to say,

"researchers emphasize that the study does not show that sildenafil prevents or reverses Alzheimer’s. There may be other factors responsible for the association, and this will need more research."

Time will tell, but possibly were looking at that little blue pill to help solve two problems! You could have a better love life, and remember it afterward!

Now that's the best of both worlds! Where do I sign!