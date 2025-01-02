Many residents look forward to change as the new year arrives in Michigan. However, one change may leave some disappointed as several popular food items will no longer be available in the Great Lakes State.

These Popular Food Items Are Now Gone Forever At Michigan Stores

Several companies have discontinued food items in Michigan and the U.S. based on what's selling and what's not. But it doesn't make their losses any easier for fans and here are a few we may have indulged in for the last time:

Fruit Stripe Gum

The brand owners of Fruit Strip gum told CNN that "discontinuing Fruit Stripe was a difficult decision" and that purchasing patterns and changing consumer preferences were reasons the gum was pulled from shelves.

Knott's Berry Farm Jam

The J.M. Smucker company has a variety of jams and jellies sold in stores, but they will no longer sell Knott's Berry Farm Jams. The company says it's "dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential."

Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies

While these cookies were only available to buy online, they quickly became a fan favorite. According to a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts:

"While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties."

Oreo O's Cereal

Post Consumer Brands recently confirmed to Food Network that its new Oreo Puffs cereal will permanently replace Oreo O's. The latest Oreo Puffs feature chocolaty puffs made with Oreo cookie wafers and marshmallows.

And these food items aren't the only ones no longer found in Michigan stores. Check the list below for some popular drinks disappearing from store shelves.

