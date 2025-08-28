Major Retail Stores In Indiana Recall Potentially Toxic Snacks

Many Indiana residents keep a snack on hand for a quick bite in between meals. However, major retail stores in the Hoosier state have recalled a popular snack, and residents are urged to check their cupboards for this potentially toxic snack.

Several snacks have been recalled from retail stores in Indiana and nationwide due to a mechanical issue in the manufacturing process. According to a recent withdrawal notice, this may have created "conditions that could support the development of mold in the product before the expiration date." Mold on spoiled food can be dangerous. And a few molds, in the right conditions, produce "mycotoxins," which are poisonous substances that can make you sick, according to the FDA.

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company of Hostess, issued the recall for select lots of the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve, the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong, and the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack, according to SpartanNash, a food distributor and grocery store operator. Indiana residents are urged to check for the following:

  • 2-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve with UPC 8-88109-01002
  • 10-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong with UPC 8-88109-11061
  • 16-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack with UPC 8-88109-11092

All recalled Hostess Ding Dong products have the best-by dates of August 30, 2025, August 31, 2025, September 1, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 3, 2025.

The products were sold at major retail stores, including Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Target, Walmart, Meijer, and more.

