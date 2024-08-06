Seeing a Michigan restaurant highlighted on National TV is always exciting, especially on a show like 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' with Guy Fieri. It's even better when a Michigan restaurant is included as one of the show's favorites. And one spot in the state landed on the list as one of the best in the U.S.

Michigan Restaurant Now Named Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

When Guy Fieri rolls into a city in his red Camaro, we know whatever restaurant he stops at, we're going to want to visit. Mashed recently chose their Top 50 spots on 'Triple D' and picked one of the best in Michigan.

Mashed chose Joe's Gizzard City in Potterville, MI to be on the list for elevating a 'very humble morsel' and making it the menu's focal point:

Once and still a fried chicken joint, Joe's serves up gizzards in several preparations (including inside of an omelet) with many sauce choices, but with the meat pressure-cooked and spiced to make it melt-in-the-mouth tender and flavorful.

And the gizzards aren't the only deep-fried menu item. Choose from fresh fried meatballs, olives, hot dogs, and a “Diners, Drive-in’s and Dive’s” approved deep-fried cheeseburger. Other menu favorites include Loaded Crispy Chicken Smasher, Pulled Pork Nachos, and Potterville Poutine. And for dessert...

It's only right to end the meal with a fried treat like elephant ear sticks, deep-fried Oreos, Smores, or Twinkies. Stop at Joe's Gizzard City and see what all the Triple D hype is about at this Michigan gem.

