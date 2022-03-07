I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan.

It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather its location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.

Apparently, the previous owners of Mini Mac Storage Center built the bridge not because they wanted publicity or anything like that. They built the bridge simply for the fun of it according to MLive.

Current Owner Kory Edgar:

I understand he built this bridge toward the end of his career. He just wanted something fun to build, a fun project to keep himself busy at the time. He, like a lot of us, had a love for the state of Michigan and especially the Mackinac Bridge, so here we are.

Get our free mobile app

I guess people come from all over to check out the bridge, especially in the summer.

The bridge even features a mini toll booth on what would be considered the Upper Peninsula side of the bridge. On the Lower Peninsula side, prior to crossing the bridge, the grounds are shaped like a mini Michigan mitten.

If you want to check out the bridge, it's only about an hour in a half drive from Flint.

The mini Mackinac Bridge is located at Mini Mac Storage Center at 8200 N. Begole Road in St. Louis in Mid-Michigan near Alma.

Get Ready for Summer With the 20 Largest Inland Lakes in Michigan Michigan boasts over 11,000 lakes throughout the state. Check out the 20 largest lakes in Michigan here.

Take a Look at 30 Michigan Cities That Outsiders Can't Pronounce Some Michigan cities have names that are really hard to pronounce, especially for outsiders. Check out 30 of those cities right here.

11 Quirky and Random Facts We Didn't Know About Good Ole Michigan The history of Michigan is filled with many unique things that set the state apart. Check out the list below to see what makes this state so amazing!