Did You Know Grand Rapids Has A Walking Ghost Tour?

I love learning new things about Michigan and I just found out that Grand Rapids has some history when it comes to ghosts and you can learn all about them on a ghost walking tour.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

Tours Around Michigan is owned and operated by Candice Smith who is a storyteller, history lover, and tourism expert. They offer a wide variety of tours around Grand Rapids.

Tours Around Michigan You Can Do

-Grand Rapids Brewery Tour

taste your way through some of Beer City’s best breweries.

-Grand Rapids Wine Tour

Enjoy a walking tour around Grand Rapids downtown as you stop at wine bars and tasting rooms to sample award-winning wines cultivated here in Michigan.

-Grand Rapids Distillery Tour

West Michigan is among the top 5 areas in the country for local distilleries.

-Tour The The City of Grand Rapids

You can enjoy a mix of history, culture, and architecture as you tour Grand Rapids.



-Grand Rapids Riverfront Tour

Walk through river history and explore big plans for the future of the Grand River downtown.

-Grand Rapids Art Tour

See how Grand Rapids engages the communities and visitors through creativity.

-Grand Rapids Church Tour

Learn how these places of worship became the focus of immigrant communities and what happened to the enormous boulders that were pulled from the Grand River.

-Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

Prepare to be spooked by strange and peculiar stories and the paranormal events that go along with them.



I did the walking ghost tour last week and it was a great time. I went with my wife Lindsey as well as our good friends Molly, Adam, and Jeremy.

Candice did an amazing job of leading us around downtown Grand Rapids and sharing some funny and interesting stories about the ghost of Grand Rapids. I'm definitely going to have to check out the other tours.

Candice is a tourism and communications professional with more than 30-years of experience in media, public relations, and branding. She LOVES storytelling. Candice began sharing stories as a television news producer in Michigan and Indiana, and as a reporter for NPR station WGVU. That work continued in international communications and corporate communications, where she managed corporate issue statements worldwide and traveled with foreign government officials and influencers. She also consulted in branding and public and media relations for small businesses and organizations.

Learn more about Tours Around Michigan

