With the nation's Independence day approaching many people are starting to put their plans together, and with the 4th being on a Monday this year, the weekend before gets roped in and many people have a 3 day weekend. With so many not having to return to work until Tuesday morning the partying plans start Friday night and go well into Monday evening. there is no shortage of entertainment options, from visiting family, to cookouts, sporting events, and any other gathering you can think you.

This year a new event is coming to the D, taking place downtown at Little Caesars Arena(LCA). The Independence Weekend Summer Slam is going to be Saturday, July 2nd in Detroit. This is expected to be a sell out event as there will be many stars from the hip hop/rap scene there to perform. Detroit and other Michiganders now have the opportunity to go to a concert to celebrate!

The headliners for this years Independence Weekend Summer Slam at LCA are some household names and one of them is even a local and Detroit Native. Lil Durk who is from Chicago will be making the trek up from Atlanta to perform, while hometown native and Detroit rapper Kash Doll will make an appearance on stage, but the biggest headliner of the weekend is none other than Rod Wave.

Fans can can visit a multitude of ticketing sites to purchase their tickets for the concert, and this is a very reasonably priced event with tickets starting as low as $83 and reaching up to $300 for general admission and other ticket packages. Doors will open at 7pm with the show kicking off at 8pm. The full lineup has not been announced and his subject to change.