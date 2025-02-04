Detroit, Texas Vs. Detroit, Michigan: Complete Opposites?
Detroit, Texas: A small town with big differences compared to Detroit, Michigan. For example: The Detroit Eagles?
I was today years old when I learned of a place called Detroit, Texas. I had only heard of Detroit, Michigan, home of the gritty Detroit Lions. It turns out there are 8 Detroits in the United States. Will get to that in a minute. We need to talk about Detroit, Texas.
Detroit, Texas is a small town that sits about 40 minutes South of the Oklahoma state line and about an hour West of the Arkansas state line. Detroit High School and Middle School is the home of the Eagles. Yep, the Detroit Eagles.
What sets Detroit, Texas apart from the one in Michigan? Everything.
Detroit, Michigan
- Population: 633,218 - The peak population was nearly 1.7 million in 1960. (source: U.S. Census)
- Racial Composition: 10% White, 77% Black, 8% Hispanic, 3% Mixed
- Average High Temp in July: 83 degrees (source: NOAA)
- Average Low Temp in January: 20 degrees (source: NOAA)
- Founded: 1701
Detroit, Texas
- Population: 704 - The peak population was just over 1,000 residents in the 1940s. (source: U.S. Census)
- Racial Composition: 82% White, 10% Black, 3% Hispanic, 4% Mixed
- Average High Temp in July: 94 degrees (source: NOAA)
- Average Low Temp in January: 35 degrees (source: NOAA)
- Founded: 1887
READ MORE: Barry Sanders, Jared Goff, and More to Headline 2nd Michigan Sports Con
8 Cities Named Detroit in the U.S.
- Alabama
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Maine
- Michigan
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Texas
Tap here for more fun facts about Michigan.
Highest Earning Detroit Lions of All-Time - 2024
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison
12 Michigan Fun Facts to Test Your Knowledge
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison