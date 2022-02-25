A FedEx driver in the Detroit area might end up losing his job after he was caught on camera picking up a sex worker while he was on the job.

Peter Anderson told Fox 2 Detroit that he spotted a woman that he described as a sex worker approaching a FedEx driver near McNichols and Conant on Detroit’s east side.

Not only did she approach the vehicle but the sex worker actually got in. Anderson, along with his son and daughter-in-law were there to catch all the action. Their reaction to the woman getting into the truck is hilarious as you'll see in the video above.

Anderson started following the driver and even approached the truck at one point. however, the driver and woman weren't in the cab but he could hear them in the back of it making "sex sounds."

He ended up following the truck for another 45 minutes. He said the driver made multiple deliveries with the woman still in the truck. He followed the driver from Detroit to Warren and to a loading dock where the driver was able to sneak out the woman. Anderson approached the driver again and called him out for driving around with a prostitute.

Apparently FedEx is aware of the situation and is investigating.

Peter Anderson told Fox 2:

My whole thing was that, you work for us and you out here picking up prostitutes while you supposed to be delivering packages. That's why everybody's packages be late, because guys like him.

I'm not going to lie, when he said "that's why everybody's packages be late," I almost spit out my coffee. It's just so funny how he said it.

