The Detroit Lions kicked off their regular season at home in Detroit, Michigan yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The action was not just on the field - fans unfortunately were fighting inside Ford Field and in the street after the game.

Three different videos were taken on Sunday, September 11th. One video is of a fight in the stands, another is of a man being escorted up the stairs with a bloody nose. The third video below features what appears to be Detroit Lions fans fighting with each other in a street. WTF?

I am sure Detroit Lions fans were disappointed that the team lost 38 to 35 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but fights were happening even before the game was over. Did you happen to be at the game yesterday, if so - did you see any of the fights?

The Detroit Lions play at home again this Sunday, September 18th at 1:00 PM against the Washington Commanders. Here is to hoping nothing like this happens again, and that the team gets a win under their belts.

I have plans to go to a game in October. I will not be fighting unless for some reason Ford Field runs out of beer that day.

Just kidding.

