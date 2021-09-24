Famous Detroit Dance Show “The Scene” Returns This Weekend

The Scene, Detroit's very own dance show that reigned supreme during the late the 70's to 1987 is making a much un-suspected but highly anticipated return this weekend only on Friday September 24th and 25th. Hosted by the original host of the show, Nat Morris along with his friends, they'll be taking over Dlectricity in downtown Detroit, in what he describes as Detroit's longest (SCENE) dance line:

It hard to believe but it is true. I will be hosting The Scene two more times next weekend. Everyone is invited too. It's an 80 feet x 80 feet huge dance floor being constructed solely for this. We will do all Detroit's favorite Hustles and Ballroom dances, The Main Event will be Detroit's Longest (SCENE) Dance line at 8pm. You do have to register for that but that's the only registration needed. It Free too. The page banner is what the set will look like. See You There!!!

The Director of Art and Culture for Midtown Detroit, Annmarie Boruck expressed her excitement for the return of the show in a release:

We are proud to include 'The Scene' in this year's festival as it embodies the creativity, diversity, and spirit of what DLECTRICITY is about. 'The Scene' shaped culture during its tenure and inspired dance and music trends across the world. It is a beloved Detroit institution that continues to be rediscovered by younger generations.

Check out the unique Detroit style of dancing and fashions in this clip from 1982. Anyone planning on going I'm sure is gonna be a part of Detroit history:

