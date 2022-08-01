Going out for date night can start to become more difficult the longer you're with someone, as you spend more time together and visit more places you either run out of things to try for the first time or eventually get tired of doing the same things over and over. A good way to avoid this is to have a spot that you can frequent whether it be weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc., and to sort of have a routine. Detroit has a spot that gets the job done in more ways than one.

One of the growing phenomena of the last few years has been the barcade. All over the country, barcades are popping up to provide food, drinks, and entertainment to those looking for a good night out. They have found a way to mix all the best things about, craft beers, ciders, IPA's mixed cocktails, various bar foods and other cuisines, and the fun of an arcade in one. Michigan is one of the latest states to hop on trend to experience the wave.

Get our free mobile app

Barcade Background

Barcade was established way back in 2004, is the originator of the barcade idea, and is the largest barcade operator in the country. They opened the first bar in Brooklyn after working different jobs and using their free time to drink beer and play classic arcade games in one of the owners' apartments. So they all ditched their jobs, maxed out their credit, and started to build the empire that has become Barcade. After expansion over the years, they have settled into a place in Detroit located at 666 Selden Street in Midtown, moving their count to 9 total bars now across the U.S.

You Got Games?

With over 70 classic arcade and pinball machines on site, you can just about guess any arcade or pinball game on the planet, and Barcade probably has it. Most of their titles range from the Early 1980s to the Early 1990s, but there are some dating as early as the 1970s and as late as the early 2000s. They have some of the best such as Centipede, Asteroids, Dig Dug, Mega Man 2, Ms. Pacman, NBA Jam, Tetris, Mortal Kombat, Super Mario Bros., and so much more. They also have board games, pool tables, dart boards, and other means of entertainment.

What's On Tap

Obviously, this can't be a barcade without the drinks, right? Well, don't worry barcade has you covered on the drinks part as well. From having numerous options of craft beer on tap they also have a full-service bar without housemade special cocktails along with wines as well. They have all kinds of craft beers from all over the state to try, while also having some exclusive beers, and then the entire bar if none of the beers speak to you. Or you can choose food first and find a drink to pair with your meal.

Masterchef Menu

Whether you grab a few appetizers to share amongst the group or order an entire entree, most of us like a little grub when we have a drink. Barcade not only gives you the fun and the drinks, but they also got a full kitchen and menu you can dive into. They have a variety of fries, wings, nachos, quesadillas, cauliflower, and more in the shareable portion while offering full meals as well such as a variety of sliders, sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Whether you plan on going out with friends to grab a few drinks, spend time with family for a fun night out, or even take your significant other out for a nice date, Barcade could be the answer. They offer everything from games and entertainment to food and drinks, they are mostly a 21+ establishment but hold a family day on the first Sunday of every month.