Two Michigan Restaurants Named ‘Most Delicious’ Burger Joints

Michigan is home to some incredible restaurants that serve delicious and juicy burgers. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet creation, you'll find a spot to satisfy your craving. But if you're looking for the best in Michigan, you'll find them at two restaurants named the 'most delicious' burger joints in the state.

Two Michigan Spots Named 'Most Delicious' Burger Joints In U.S.

LoveFood recently ranked the best burger joints in America and two Michigan restaurants make the Top 20. Both restaurants have been serving up their unbeatable classic burgers for years so it's no surprise that they're now known as the tastiest burgers in the U.S.

Coming in at #18 on the list, is Motz's Burgers. With two locations in Detroit and Redford, it's easy to head to one of their spots for a slider done right. According to LoveFood:

This family-owned business has been flipping burgers since 1929, using the same tried-and-tested method: juicy patties are sizzled on the griddle with caramelised onions, popped on a bun, then topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles and an optional slice of cheese.

And landing in one spot above Motz's at #17 is Miller's Bar in Dearborn, Michigan.

If you're looking for a juicy, delicious, no-frills burger you'll find it at this hidden gem:

The single-patty Ground Round is served stacked with pickles and onion inside a soft bun (with or without cheese), and it comes wrapped in a square of waxed paper.

Check out these iconic restaurants and order the most delicious burgers in the nation, right here in the Mitten.

