It's our favorite day of the week: Dog Days!

Today, we met little Debbie (not to be confused with the snack food).

Debbie is a 9-week old puppy who recently came to the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two siblings. She has the cheeriest disposition and was VERY excited to have someone to play with as you can see here:

And, like with many puppies, she was asleep 5 minutes later:

Debbie is currently not available for adoption. Hopefully, she and her siblings will be available starting next week (3/21/22). They still have a few check-ups to go through with the veterinarian. However, the SPCA is asking for fosters for Debbie until she's ready to be adopted.

Fosters are desperately needed right now at the SPCA of SW Michigan as their intake of animals has not slowed down. As well, we're approaching Spring which means an abundance of kittens and puppies will be making their way to the shelter. If your heart is telling you that you want to help these animals but can't commit long-term, fostering is a huge help to both the animals and the SPCA. If you're interested, you can read more about fostering and contact the SPCA here.

Reminder: as a foster home you will not be responsible for:

food

medical care

medications

The only thing you provide is your home and playtime with the animals. It's a win-win.

Speaking of Puppies and Kittens

As mentioned above, with Spring comes an abundance of kittens and puppies that will need care and shelter. With that in mind, the SPCA is hosting a puppy/kitten shower in mid-April to hopefully collect a few much-needed items.

The free family event will feature games, cake, and raffles (like an actual baby shower). All they ask is that you bring a puppy or kitten-related donation. See all the event details and a full list of what's needed here.

