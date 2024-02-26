Michigan Target Stores Introducing A Massive New Product Line

Target stores in Michigan offer a one-stop shop for apparel and home goods. Some Target stores also make it super convenient to shop at stores that carry our favorite food items. And now Target stores are gearing up to give us another reason to shop their aisles.

Michigan Target Stores Will Feature New Product Line

Target stores across the state and the U.S. have collaborated with some of our favorite designers to bring us unique clothing and home goods items we won't find anywhere else. They've also introduced Ulta Beauty in many stores to make our favorite skin, hair, and makeup products available. However, the retail chain is branching out within its stores' walls to keep loyal customers and bring in new ones.

Target recently announced its new low-price owned brand, dealworthy. Dealworthy prices start at less than $1, with most items under $10 on nearly 400 everyday items. The dealworthy assortment spans apparel & accessories, essentials & beauty, electronics, and home items. According to a recent press release from the company:

The first dealworthy products will arrive in February in stores and on Target.com, and new products will continue to be introduced throughout 2024 and early 2025, including power cords, undergarments, socks, laundry detergent, dish soap and more.

Target will also continue to sell its Up&Up brand and is planning an expansion with that as well. The dealworthy brand will be available online and in stores, and some items are available to purchase now.

