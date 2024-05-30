7 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In Michigan

Michigan is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. With a mix of woods, water, and coastlines, there is plenty of space for animals of all kinds to call home. And while most are harmless, Michigan is also home to creatures you hope you don't have to cross paths with.

7 Of The World's Deadliest Animals Are In Michigan

Statista recently released a list of the deadliest animals to humans and while some aren't anywhere near Michigan, there are some animals we see daily. And the Top 3 deadliest animals may surprise you.

#3- Dogs

Surprisingly, dogs are the third deadliest animals to humans. According to Statista:

Dogs are responsible for around 30,000 human deaths per year, with the vast majority of these deaths resulting from rabies that is transmitted from the dog.

#2- Snakes

While you will find the second deadliest animal on the list in Michigan, there's only one venomous snake in the state. The eastern Massasauga rattlesnake is generally shy and likes to avoid humans.

#1- Mosquitos

Mosquitos are the number one deadliest animal in the world, and unfortunately, you can find plenty of those in Michigan. According to Statista:

Mosquitos are by far the deadliest creature in the world when it comes to annual human deaths, causing around one million deaths per year. Mosquitos are the deadliest creature in the world because they transmit a number of deadly diseases, the worst of which is malaria.

Other deadly animals on the list that you'll find in Michigan are freshwater snails, tapeworms, deer, and bees.

