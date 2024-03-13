Ohio Women Used Dead Man to Withdrawal Money at Bank Drive Thru

Two Ohio women are now behind bars after allegedly pulling a 'Weekend at Bernie's' to get a dead man's money.

Ashtabula is a small town near Cleveland, Ohio that is now famous for a real-life reenactment of a terrible 80's comedy called "Weekend at Bernie's." I can't speak for the movie, but this real-life moment is an example of how greed can make some people do disturbing things. The two women ages 55 and 66 apparently lived in the same house as an 80-year-old man. They came home to find that the 80-year-old man passed away. That's when they decided to go on a little field trip according to USA Today,

With the help of a third person, the women allegedly put Layman in his car and drove to the bank where they withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from his account.

The two women propped up the now-dead elderly man as they went to the bank teller drive-thru to withdraw all of his money. It's really not that different when compared to moments of the movie Weekend at Bernie's. I won't bore you with the premise of the movie, but you can check out the Weekend at Bernie's trailer below to catch up if you'd like.

The two Ohio women who already have lengthy rap sheets are now charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft.

