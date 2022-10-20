Thanksgiving is a holiday that is all about giving thanks to those around us and the world that we live in, but also for enjoying good food, fun, games, sports, and the company of loved ones. There are normally a thousand and one jokes made during a Thanksgiving family dinner meaning we get together for the laughs as well right?

Some families are getting jokes told to them for free that many of us have to pay to hear. Granted you can always watch these performances on YouTube and other streaming platforms but nothing like going to see them in person. These families are the ones who have comedic gold birthed into their family. The ones who have comedians spewing out jokes left and right at the dinner table because it's instinct.

For the second year in a row, there will be a comedy show during the week of Thanksgiving to give the public an opportunity to share laughs with their family that they wouldn't usually receive over the holidays. Two of the best comedians in the game right now are teaming up to have the midwest doubled over in laughter as they collaborate for a holiday special.

DC Young Fly and Gary Owen will be in South Bend Indiana on Wednesday, November 23rd for the 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion. These two will be on stage at the Morris Performing Arts Center and they're also bringing friends to guest star on stage as well. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m. This is a traveling show like any other comedy tour we have become accustomed to, the midwest just got lucky.

Other cities and states will see this show, there is a different lineup at each tour date as not only will the guest friends but the headliners will be switching out as well. One of the tour dates shows later this year will have Mike Epps as the headliner and Gary Owen is a guest friend of his. Tickets for the South Bend show start as low as $43 and front-row seats are being rung up for as much as $128.

For more information regarding the South Bend Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion visit DC Young Fly + Gary Owen and Friends – Official Website of the Morris Performing Arts Center (morriscenter.org) or take a look at the Facebook post below.