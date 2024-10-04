When Does Indiana ‘Fall Back’ For Daylight Saving Time In 2024?
Fall is officially here in Indiana as the leaves change and the cooler temps have arrived. And the days already seem to be getting shorter in the Hoosier state. But when does Daylight Saving Time officially end and we adjust our clocks in Indiana?
Most states in the U.S. including Indiana observe Daylight Saving Time (DST) to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year. “Spring forward, fall back” is one of the sayings used to remember to set your clock. Set it forward one hour in the spring when DST starts (= lose 1 hour), and back one hour when DST ends in the fall (= regain 1 hour). So which day do we 'fall back' in Indiana?
The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends, so in 2024 we “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 2 a.m. According to the Farmer's Almanac, there are pros and cons to continuing to observe Daylight Saving Time in the Hoosier State:
The return of Standard Time means the sun will rise a little earlier (at least according to our clocks) so if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll “gain” one extra hour of sleep. The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.
Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.
