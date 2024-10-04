Fall is officially here in Indiana as the leaves change and the cooler temps have arrived. And the days already seem to be getting shorter in the Hoosier state. But when does Daylight Saving Time officially end and we adjust our clocks in Indiana?

Canva Canva loading...

When Does Indiana ‘Fall Back’ For Daylight Saving Time In 2024?

Most states in the U.S. including Indiana observe Daylight Saving Time (DST) to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year. “Spring forward, fall back” is one of the sayings used to remember to set your clock. Set it forward one hour in the spring when DST starts (= lose 1 hour), and back one hour when DST ends in the fall (= regain 1 hour). So which day do we 'fall back' in Indiana?

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends, so in 2024 we “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 2 a.m. According to the Farmer's Almanac, there are pros and cons to continuing to observe Daylight Saving Time in the Hoosier State:

The return of Standard Time means the sun will rise a little earlier (at least according to our clocks) so if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll “gain” one extra hour of sleep. The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

Read More: Indiana Has One of the Best Grocery Stores in the U.S.

KEEP READING: 40 Real Indiana Towns with Quirky, Weird, and Funny Names Outside the major cities, the Hoosier state is full of tiny little towns you've probably passed through on your way to one of those cities. Most of them are likely 100 to 150 years old, or older, and have been around far longer than the large metropolitan areas such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville. Typically, they were started by early settlers who found their way to the state and decided to make it home. Eventually, others would join them, and a community was formed. Over time, as the surrounding areas grew, most of them were folded into those areas and governed by the nearest city or county's governing body officially making them "unincorporated," meaning they did not have their own formally organized municipal government.

A scroll through Wikipedia's long list of unincorporated communities in Indiana shows several of them have names that by today's standards would be considered weird, quirky, or just downright right funny. These are my 40 favorities. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan