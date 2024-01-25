It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?

As much as I hate losing that hour of sleep, moving our clocks forward is a sure sign that spring will soon be here and the worst of winter is over! Well you know, generally speaking. It is Ohio after all so anything's possible.

Much like the rest of Americans, I find most Ohioans to be perplexed by the concept of Daylight Saving to begin with. I am too!

Is Daylight Saving ending or starting? Which one means Spring Forward or Fall Back? Wait, there's no 'S' on the end?!

In fact, we're all so confused about Daylight Saving that we can't even agree on why or how it started in the first place. Some say it was so farmers would have more daylight hours to work in the field while others say it has to do with conserving energy and using your lights less.

I've also heard stories involving Benjamin Franklin and of course every year they tease us with the idea of new legislation doing away with the time change entirely, but alas, here we are. Again.

When Does Ohio 'Spring Foward'?

After all that Daylight Saving bashing I will say this: technology has helped smooth the time change transition.

Spring Forward Ohio

Daylight Saving Time is a lot less of a hassle when you don't have to move every single clock forward an hour-- manually! Thanks to all these satellites and computers in our pockets most digital clocks will update automatically. However, it's still worth knowing Daylight Saving will start on: Sunday March 10, 2024 at 2:00 a.m.

Adds the Farmers Almanac,

On Saturday night, clocks are set forward 1 hour (i.e., losing one hour) to “spring forward.” Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on March 10, 2024, than the day before. There will be more light in the evening.

