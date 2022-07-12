Dark Aesthetic? Creepy Dolls? This Illinois Home is Perfect for Someone

Dark aesthetic, creepy dolls, shag carpet...this is the perfect house for someone.

Found on Zillow, this home, built in 1873, won't be for everyone. Immediately, you can see that it has a different look than the typical bright yellow or cream-colored homes you generally see in neighborhoods.

In fact, I'm generally a fan of a darker aesthetic in a home. This one, for example, was up for sale last year in Indiana and it's gorgeous.

However, there are a few aspects to this home, at 309 N Market St in Hoopeston, IL, that might give you pause. Specifically, the creepy dolls. But, before we dive in to the virtual tour, you should know that this home comes with:

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

An above-ground pool

And lots of shag carpet.

Currently listed for $69,000, this home will definitely need some TLC from whoever decides to purchase it. Should you be interested, the listing agent is Jerry Urich at URICH REALTY. See their website here.

For now, let's take a quick tour of this eerie home:

Some new carpet, a quick spiritual cleansing...that house will be good to go!

All jokes aside, the housing market is insane right now. It won't be surprising if, with shag carpet and all, this home gets snatched up in the blink of an eye. Of course, at least it doesn't have a pool in the basement. Behind a cage...

