Whether you've lived in the mitten state for your whole life, or you're new to the area, it's a good idea to become familiar with local laws. There are some wacky ones that are still on the books in Michigan. If you decide to partake in nefarious activity, here's a corresponding song for your crime. "I fought the law, and the law won." Here's a look...

It is illegal to kill a dog using a decompression chamber. SONG-Baha Men-Who Let The Dogs Out



Having sex in a parked car is illegal unless it's in your own driveway. Song-The Cars-Drive



It is legal for a robber to file a law suit, if he or she got hurt in your house. Song-Alanis Morrissette-Ironic



Persons may not be drunk on trains. Song-Dierks Bentley-Drunk On A Plane



It is against the law to serenade your girlfriend in Kalamazoo. Song-Peter Gabriel-In Your Eyes



In Rochester, all bathing suits must have been inspected by the head of police. Song-Brian Hyland-Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini



To keep your cow on Main Street in Wayland, you must pay 3 cents per day. Song-Bob Seger-Main Street



In Harper Woods, It is illegal to paint sparrows to sell them as parakeets. Song-Marvin Gaye-Sparrow



Willfully destroying your old radio is prohibited in Detroit. Song-Queen-Radio GaGa



It is illegal to let your pig run free in Detroit unless it has a ring in its nose. Song-Jane's Addiction-Pigs In Zen



No one in Grand Haven is allowed to throw an abandoned hoop skirt into the street, or onto any sidewalk. Anyone caught tossing out their old hoop skirts on the road will face a $5 fine. Song-Aretha Franklin-School Days



Any person 12 years and older can have a license for a handgun so long as that person has not been convicted of a felony. Song-Aerosmith-Janie's Got A Gun



Alligators are not allowed to be tied to a fire hydrant in Detroit. Song-Bill Haley and The Comets-See Ya Later Alligator



It is illegal to cuss in front of women or children. Song-Til Tuesday-Voices Carry



It is illegal to sell a car on Sunday. Song-Gary Numan-Cars



Putt-Putt golf courses must close by 1am in Detroit. Song-Kenny Loggins-I'm Alright

