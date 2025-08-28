After the eatery closed in 2018, the venue briefly served as an event center before sitting vacant.

This one almost slipped under my radar but I'm so excited to hear a new business is taking over the space at 5581 S. 9th Street. I’m heartened to see new life in a space once shadowed by tragedy.

While so many local businesses are closing it's encouraging to see a new establishment open their doors. The OCB, which stands for Otis & Chuck's Billiards (or "Old Cracker Barrel" depending on who you ask) is currently celebrating their grand opening!

The OCB Kalamazoo The OCB Kalamazoo via Google Maps loading...

On their official The OCB Facebook page the new business teased their big news:

We’re officially opening our doors and firing up the ovens. Join us for our GRAND OPENING and be the first to taste our freshly made, handcrafted pizzas. Bring your friends, bring your appetite, and let’s celebrate together!

How am I just now hearing of this?!

It appears the star of The OCB's menu is their hot and freshly baked pizzas, which is about the only thing on their menu right now. Will they add delectable sides like cheesy garlic bread and mozzarella sticks? It's got to be only a matter of time.

The OCB via Facebook The OCB via Facebook loading...

One Kalamazoo local shared their grand opening experience at the new eatery as follows:

It's a real cool place, where the pizza is off the charts delicious and ALL of the pool tables, air hockey, dart boards and arcade games are set on Free Play and available to play while you are there. After splitting a delicious pizza and playing several games of pool we left knowing that we'd be back again real soon. Highly recommended! - Alan Smith via Facebook

