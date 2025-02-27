While it may seem that coyotes in Michigan only live in the wild, they can be found in every county, including residential areas. Officials say the number of sightings continues to increase in neighborhoods across the Great Lakes state, raising concerns for residents' safety.

Coyote Sightings Continue To Rise In More Michigan Neighborhoods

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Coyotes are more visible in Michigan from January until March because of their breeding season. Sightings of coyotes in Michigan neighborhoods are becoming more common, and officials are encouraging residents to take precautions to keep them away.

The Michigan DNR said in a recent Facebook post that coyotes have become accustomed to living with humans and there's a reason why they linger near your property:

Coyotes, along with other wildlife like foxes, rabbits, and squirrels, often thrive in areas where food and shelter are easy to find. This includes urban areas where residents may unintentionally create ideal spots for these animals.

And there are several ways to help keep them from coming a nusiance around your home and avoid a dangerous situation for pets:

Keep small pets indoors or accompany them outside and keep them on a leash.

If you see a coyote in your area, try to scare it off by yelling, clapping, or making other loud noises. Most coyotes are naturally afraid of people and will leave if you frighten them.

Coyotes are like any wild animal and can act unpredictably. They should be treated with respect and enjoyed from a distance.

