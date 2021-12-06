Could Fentanyl Laced Marijuana Be Michigan’s Next Health Threat?

8 suspected cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan have raised concerns at the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center.

Michiganders who use recreational marijuana should be concerned about fentanyl getting into unlicensed marijuana purchases.

Fentanyl has become an emerging public health threat since it's 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can lead to an overdose faster even when used in lower doses.

According to WOOD, the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center have issued a warning bout possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana. Although there have not been laboratory-confirmed cases in Michigan there have been eight suspected cases in the state.

There have been several out of the patients who have been admitted to ER's for opioid exposure and overdose after only smoking marijuana. A sample of the contaminated marijuana has already been found in Connecticut.

So far no deaths have been a result of fentanyl-laced marijuana, but it has led to serious medical problems for those who have been exposed to the drug.

If you think you have been exposed to fentanyl-laced marijuana you are urged to immediately seek medical attention. Here is a list of symptoms to be aware of: anxiety, confusion, dizziness, drowsiness, headache, low blood pressure and low heart rate, pinpoint pupils, respiratory arrest, shock, slowed breathing, vomiting, and even death.

Your best bet to avoid fentanyl-laced marijuana is to avoid any black-market purchases of marijuana and stick to buying from licensed facilities in Michigan where products are tested and regulated by the state.

