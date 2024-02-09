Scammers are getting more creative in finding ways to steal money and more from Ohioans. And now thieves are using several tactics through Ohio Costco stores. While some may be clear that they are fraudulent, others can be very believable.

Signs Of A Costco Scam In Ohio

A Costco membership gives its members exclusive deals on bulk items of food, clothing, home goods, and a lot more. Costco makes it easy to be loyal to a company that helps you save money. And scammers are preying on that loyalty by crafting emails, texts, and social media so believable that people are becoming victims of fraud.

Reader's Digest recently highlighted ten of the biggest Costco scams successfully circulating in Ohio. And some of the company's most loyal customers are being cheated by these fraudsters. According to Reader's Digest, Costco officials say none of these scams originate from Costco, and the company wants you to be aware of them immediately.

How To Avoid Being A Victim Of A Costco Scam

Costco officials tell Reader's Digest that scams make customers lose trust, and that potentially could lead to the company losing customers. Some tips to keep customers safe are to look carefully at website addresses for shady websites sending Costco scam emails. The best advice is that if a text, email, or social media post offers something too good to be true, it probably is. Look at the ten most common Costco scams that you need to know now below.

