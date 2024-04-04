BEWARE: Costco Scams Affecting Michigan That You Need To Know Now

Scam artists are developing new and sophisticated ways to steal money and more from Michigan residents. The scams can be difficult to tell whether they're real or fake because they come from what seem to be reliable sources. And now thieves are using several tactics through Michigan Costco stores to tap into your bank account and personal information.

Costco Scams Affecting Michigan Residents

A Costco membership helps members save money by offering exclusive deals to Michigan residents when buying everyday products like food, paper towels, laundry detergent, and other household items. Being a loyal customer at Costco stores is easy when they save you money. Scammers hope to profit from that loyalty to the bulk retailer by devising clever ways to deceive Costco customers through numerous fraud tactics.

Reader's Digest recently spoke with Costco officials who say these scams may be believable, but none of them have originated from Costco. Officials also tell Reader's Digest that scams make customers lose trust and that potentially could lead to the company losing customers. To avoid falling victim to these scams, Costco customers should always be cautious of offers that are too good to be true. Costco officials say to verify the legitimacy of any communication they receive from the retailer by calling customer service before sending off their bank account number or personal information. Staying vigilant and informed can help protect customers from falling prey to scammers. Check the list below for the biggest Costco scams used to steal money and personal information.

