Where Are Corn Mazes in the Kalamazoo Area?

We put together a complete guide to corn mazes in Southwest Michigan for your family Fall fun.

Corn Mazes in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Gull Meadow Farms in Richland

Hours:

  • Monday - Thursday 4 PM to 7 PM
  • Friday 4 PM to 8 PM
  • Saturday 10 AM to 8 PM
  • Sunday 10 AM to 6 PM

Cost: Fall General Admission ranges from $12.99 to $17.99 depending on the day and time.

Location:  8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083

Get more info on the Gull Meadow Farms website by clicking here.

Crane Orchards in Fennville

Hours: 10 AM - 6 PM Daily

Pricing: 

  • Ages 11 years and up: $8
  • Ages 6 years to 10 years: $5
  • Kids 5 years old and below are free

Location:  6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

Get more info on Crane Orchards by clicking here.

A-mazing Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Edwardsburg

Cost: 

  • Farm Admission $16 (ages 3 & +) Includes 40+ attractions.
  • Combo Admission $22 (ages 3 & +) Includes 3 extra free activities!

Hours:

  • Wednesday- Friday 4 – 8 PM
  • Saturday – Sunday 10 AM – 8 PM
  • Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Location: 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112

Click here for more information.

Harvest Moon Acres in Gobles

Cost:

  • Corn Maze & Fun Park is $15 a person
  • Flashlight Nights is $12 a person

Hours:

  • Saturdays 10 AM - 6 PM
  • Sundays 11 AM - 6 PM
  • Fridays and Saturdays in October (Flashlight Nights) 6-9 PM

Location: 18725 M-40 Highway, Gobles, MI 49055

Get more info on Harvest Moon Acres in Gobles by clicking here.

Jolly Orchards in Coloma

Cost:

  • $12.00 a person
  • Seniors (65 and over) are $8.00
  • 2 years of age and under get in free

Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM

Location: 1850 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038

Get more information on Jolly Orchards in Coloma by tapping here.

