Where Are Corn Mazes in the Kalamazoo Area?
We put together a complete guide to corn mazes in Southwest Michigan for your family Fall fun.
Corn Mazes in Southwest Michigan in 2024
Gull Meadow Farms in Richland
Hours:
- Monday - Thursday 4 PM to 7 PM
- Friday 4 PM to 8 PM
- Saturday 10 AM to 8 PM
- Sunday 10 AM to 6 PM
Cost: Fall General Admission ranges from $12.99 to $17.99 depending on the day and time.
Location: 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
Get more info on the Gull Meadow Farms website by clicking here.
Crane Orchards in Fennville
Hours: 10 AM - 6 PM Daily
Pricing:
- Ages 11 years and up: $8
- Ages 6 years to 10 years: $5
- Kids 5 years old and below are free
Location: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Get more info on Crane Orchards by clicking here.
A-mazing Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Edwardsburg
Cost:
- Farm Admission $16 (ages 3 & +) Includes 40+ attractions.
- Combo Admission $22 (ages 3 & +) Includes 3 extra free activities!
Hours:
- Wednesday- Friday 4 – 8 PM
- Saturday – Sunday 10 AM – 8 PM
- Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Location: 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112
Click here for more information.
Harvest Moon Acres in Gobles
Cost:
- Corn Maze & Fun Park is $15 a person
- Flashlight Nights is $12 a person
Hours:
- Saturdays 10 AM - 6 PM
- Sundays 11 AM - 6 PM
- Fridays and Saturdays in October (Flashlight Nights) 6-9 PM
Location: 18725 M-40 Highway, Gobles, MI 49055
Get more info on Harvest Moon Acres in Gobles by clicking here.
Jolly Orchards in Coloma
Cost:
- $12.00 a person
- Seniors (65 and over) are $8.00
- 2 years of age and under get in free
Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM
Location: 1850 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038
Get more information on Jolly Orchards in Coloma by tapping here.
