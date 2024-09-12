Where Are Corn Mazes in the Kalamazoo Area?

We put together a complete guide to corn mazes in Southwest Michigan for your family Fall fun.

Corn Mazes in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Corn Mazes in Southwest Michigan Canva loading...

Gull Meadow Farms in Richland

Hours:

Monday - Thursday 4 PM to 7 PM

Friday 4 PM to 8 PM

Saturday 10 AM to 8 PM

Sunday 10 AM to 6 PM

Cost: Fall General Admission ranges from $12.99 to $17.99 depending on the day and time.

Location: 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083

Get more info on the Gull Meadow Farms website by clicking here.

Get our free mobile app

Crane Orchards in Fennville

Hours: 10 AM - 6 PM Daily

Pricing:

Ages 11 years and up: $8

Ages 6 years to 10 years: $5

Kids 5 years old and below are free

Location: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

Get more info on Crane Orchards by clicking here.

A-mazing Acres Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Edwardsburg

Cost: Farm Admission $16 (ages 3 & +) Includes 40+ attractions.

Combo Admission $22 (ages 3 & +) Includes 3 extra free activities!

Hours:

Wednesday- Friday 4 – 8 PM

Saturday – Sunday 10 AM – 8 PM

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Location: 18430 US-12 East, Edwardsburg, MI 49112

Click here for more information.

Harvest Moon Acres in Gobles

Cost: Corn Maze & Fun Park is $15 a person

Flashlight Nights is $12 a person

Hours: Saturdays 10 AM - 6 PM

Sundays 11 AM - 6 PM

Fridays and Saturdays in October (Flashlight Nights) 6-9 PM

Location: 18725 M-40 Highway, Gobles, MI 49055

Get more info on Harvest Moon Acres in Gobles by clicking here.

Jolly Orchards in Coloma

Cost:

$12.00 a person

Seniors (65 and over) are $8.00

2 years of age and under get in free

Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM

Location: 1850 Friday Rd, Coloma, MI 49038

Get more information on Jolly Orchards in Coloma by tapping here.

READ MORE: Michigan’s Most Breath-Taking Attraction Hidden in the Upper Peninsula

8 Scenic Fall Chairlift Rides in Michigan Soar high above Michigan's beautiful fall foliage! Gallery Credit: Janna