In a world full of conventional tattoo shops, one Grand Rapids gem stands out with its secret entrance and talented artists waiting behind the scenes.

I have always been fascinated by secret entrances and hidden rooms. This Grand Rapids tattoo shop has taken my fascination to the next level.

You walk into a small convenience store and notice an unusual selection on the Pepsi machine that says, "Copper Coin." When you press that button, the pop machine opens to reveal some really cool stuff.

I just stumbled upon this hidden gem while scrolling through TikTok when I saw the video below.

I found an even better view of the inside of the "convenience store" and tattoo shop on Instagram. This place looks amazing.

Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2025

It's not just a hidden room behind a speakeasy-type entrance. This place looks sharp! The two founders of Copper Coin Tattoo, Patrick VanSandlyne and Mark Fettig, are quick to point out that this tattoo shop is more than a cool entrance and decor. Mark had this to say in his 2024 interview with WZZM Channel 13.

The entrance to the shop is amazing. But it's all about having a talented crew to back it all up.

You can see the full interview with the two owners of Copper Coin Tattoo from 13 On Your Side below.

