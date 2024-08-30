What Happened in Parchment, Michigan Last Night?

I thought this year was going to be different.

Silly me! I actually was optimistic for the new school year and assumed the troubles of last school year would be all but forgotten. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case.

I work minutes away from Parchment, Michigan and my boyfriend lives there too, plus word travels fast so I hear about all the latest happenings in Parchment. Local Facebook groups are good for that too, you know.

That's how I heard about the stranger who was going door to door entering any home left unlocked. Remember the whole ordeal on Island Ave. with all the truckers getting pulled over by Biggby? Don't even get me started on the drama at Parchment Middle School last year.

It seemed like every other day students were being shuffled around or dismissed early due to potential threats. If I recall correctly the school had to be evacuated 3 times in the span of 10 days. I was so happy to not be hearing about Parchment in the news for awhile-- and then last night's football game happened.

On Thursday, August 29 I started seeing alarming posts on the We Are Parchment Facebook group asking what was going on? I immediately sent my boyfriend the following screenshot:

He had mentioned hearing "a bunch of sirens go by earlier" but didn't think anything of it at the time. I guess probably because it's not uncommon to hear a bunch of sirens in Parchment.

There was a lot of misinformation being thrown out on Facebook however the school district issued this statement following the incident:

It's too early for this all over again! So is this how it's going to be for the 2024-25 school year? I certainly hope not, but I'm not as optimistic as I once was.

