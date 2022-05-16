It may seem like not a big deal to skip your seatbelt if you're driving just around the corner. You're only going a few feet, you know the route well, and you normally don't get into an accident.

Auto accidents can happen anywhere at any time, and sometimes they're not even your fault. You may have read or heard the famous statistic that 52% of accidents happen within a mile of your home. So, it important to buckle up every time, no matter what.

And if you catch yourself rolling your eyes and saying "thanks mom" at the idea of that statistic, let me give you a reason to buckle up that's even better for your wallet: it could cost you money if West Michigan police catch you without your seatbelt.

The State of Michigan is participating in a national click it or ticket campaign to start the summer, which is generally the time when the most accidents happen due to better weather and construction season starting up.

The spring 2022 Click It or Ticket enforcement period in Michigan will run May 16th to June 5th. Michigan law enforcement will be out looking for motorists not wearing their seat belts. If they see you- it could cost you $65.

It's also important to make sure you have your seatbelt on properly in order to keep yourself safe. Michigan has also listed guidelines to make sure you're safe:

The lap belt and shoulder belt are secured across the hips and shoulder, which are more able to withstand crash forces than other parts of your body.

Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck.

The lap belt rests across your hips, not your stomach.

NEVER put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.

So while it's tempting to skip the belt due to comfort or speed, this is the worst time to do so. Be safe, and get home safe!