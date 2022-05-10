Welcome…to Ohio’s Jurassic Park. Now Selling for $162k

It's not often you come across a home-sized Jurassic Park. Leave it to Cleveland, Ohio to have one.

Recently listed on Zillow for $162,000, this Ohio home is sure to be either loved or completely hated by its neighbors. With actual dinosaur sculptures proudly placed on the front lawn, regardless of whether it's loved or hated, it'll definitely get your attention.

The home, at 3553 Bosworth Rd., includes:

3 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

ADA Access ramp

The most unique front/back yard in the entire city of Cleveland

The listing agent is Nicholas Reyes at BHHS Stouffer Realty, Inc. who can be reached at 440-755-9021.

Ready for the tour? Cue John Hammond saying, "Welcome...to Jurassic Park."

I have no doubt that, should anyone come to visit, this will be their general expressions:

