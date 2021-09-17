Cirque Italia is hitting the road and bringing their water circus to Crossroads mall in Portage. Their international cast of circus artists dazzle the audience over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This non-animal circus is based in Indiana but from September 23rd to the 25th, they'll be setting up the big top in Southwest Michigan. The event is something that looks really different, as they promise a unique and fun experience:

Our extraordinary stage holds 35,000 gallons of water and features a dynamic lid which lifts 35 feet into the air, allowing water to fall like rain from above as fountains dazzle below! This incredible show takes place under our majestic white and blue big top tent which came all the way from Italy……..Inside we have such a theatrical and intimate setup, you just might forget you are under a circus tent!

The circus will be set up near JCPenney in the parking lot and the shows have the following times:

·September 23 – Thursday: 7:30pm

·September 24 – Friday: 7:30pm

·September 25 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

·September 26 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

What To Expect

How about a CONTORTIONIST who is able to bend her body in ways you would never imagine… How high can he go? You’ll be asking yourself as our Italian singer stacks chair upon chair and then balances on top of them on his hands…Our crazy clown, Alex, PLUNGES off the diving board during his acrobatic trampoline excursion!

As we get closer to the end of Summer, this may be the last big event to take place before Fall hits.