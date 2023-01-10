Immersive. Chocolate. Experience. Say no more, I am sold!

We've been seeing a number of "immersive experiences" pop up across the country lately. There's the Van Gogh experience and I personally just visited the Monet experience which operates very similarly to the Van Gogh experience. I will say, it was mesmerizing to see the works of Claude Monet as a 360-degree projection. But, chocolate? I've never been more excited.

Choco Town, as it's called, will be at the Oakland Mall in Troy, MI starting in March of this year.

What Should I Expect from an Immersive Chocolate Experience?

While there's no chocolate river to fall into, Choco Town will have plenty of fun for the entire family (or just yourself).

According to their website, the experience will engage all five senses and help you, "discover your chocolate personality," whatever that means. I'm willing to find out. What I do know is that there will definitely be:

Spots for photos. Like BonBon Boulevard, Gummy Bear Spa, and more.

Tastings of different treats

Learning opportunities about all things chocolate

As well, the website hints at locals being present to "unveil the secrets of the town." Perhaps local chocolatiers will be on site? It's not entirely clear. Check out a quick promotional video from Choco Town below:

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 11 at 9 a.m. If you're reading this on the 10th, you can join the waitlist here. Otherwise, find all ticket information here.

The experience itself will kick off on March 16 at the Oakland Mall. All ages are welcome but, those under 16 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more pictures from other Choco Town experiences, updates, and more, follow Choco Town on Facebook or Instagram.

