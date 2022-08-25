If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home with a Chicago proper address, I don't think you're going to find anything better than this property. Located at 3410 Carpenter St. in Chicago, this true and genuine castle is a steal with a listing price of $670,000-- but just wait until you see the inside!

As previously stated the interior of this home is a bit, well, chaotic. The home itself boasts three full levels of living space totaling 1,800 square feet. and was originally built in 1890. Although it didn't originally look like the pictures you see today when it was first built, the story of this converted castle will bring you to tears.

According to Book Club Chicago, Alex Rico converted his Chicago home into a castle to honor his late wife who passed away in 2012 at age 34 after battling ovarian cancer. In the minds of Alex and his two children, the passing of Gisela Rico left a huge void in their heart and in their home. Rico told Book Club,

I decided after she passed away that she was going to be the queen of my heart for life. That’s why I did it

Rico, who is a plumber by trade, spent the next three years converting his home into a castle fit for a queen thanks to help from friends and neighbors. Wrought iron fencing and battlements were installed, towers were created, and the words "Gisela- In God We Trust" were added to the front of the castle.

Says Rico,

I told my kids I want to do something so I could remember your mom. Not in the cemetery. This is something I see every day

I'm not crying, you're crying!

It's unclear why Rico is now selling the home after all these years. Some have speculated that perhaps he is now experiencing health issues himself and perhaps now that the kids have grown the castle is too much upkeep for Rico. Whatever the reason, I sure hope whoever the next owners are understand and appreciate the castle's backstory and continue to fill it with love.

