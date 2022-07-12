Check Out These Fantastic Michigan Farms for U-Pick Blueberries
It's summertime in Michigan. Peak outdoor activity time. So that means you may have participated in some u-pick strawberries in the month of June. Maybe you're in the midst of picking your own cherries or gathering up bundles of lavender at various Michigan orchards and farms? If that's the kind of summer activity you enjoy, I've got something else to add to the list;
U-pick blueberries.
That's right, blueberry season is upon us.
Michigan Blueberry Farms
Michigan is basically a fruit salad when it comes to places to pick your own fruit, whether it's strawberries, cherries, blueberries, or otherwise, you won't have to drive far to find a farm or orchard that does u-pick fruits.
If you want to go somewhere nearby, or make a day trip and head out of town, I've put together a comprehensive list of the best farms across Michigan that offer u-pick blueberries.
Places like Bowerman Blueberries and Brookside Farms. Check out the yummy blueberries in their pictures below.
Take a look through the gallery below to plan your blueberry picking season, which takes place from July to September, and sometimes a little longer. Plus, if you decide to go blueberry picking in mid-July, you can add u-pick cherries and lavender to the plans as well. Many Michigan farms and orchards produce multiple u-pick fruits, and there are plenty of lavender farms across the state that are near blueberry farms, as well.