You Can Send Your Spouse To Jail For Cheating In Michigan

It's common knowledge to most people in the state of Michigan and around the globe that cheating on your spouse can come with major consequences. The trust factor in the relationship goes out the window, the pain and heartbreak, and potential divorce are some of those consequences. In Michigan, a cheating spouse could be fined and potentially thrown in jail.

Can You Send Your Spouse To Jail For Cheating In Michigan?

While it may seem extreme to send your spouse to jail for cheating, some individuals may feel that it's necessary to seek justice for the betrayal and harm caused by infidelity. But according to Newsweek, there are 16 states where adultery is considered a crime. And Michigan is one of three states where adultery is viewed as a felony.

Under the Michigan Penal Code, adultery is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000. Adultery is also considered a felony in Oklahoma and Wisconsin. In Oklahoma, it's a crime not only for the married person but also for the other person involved, and in Wisconsin, a cheating spouse can be slapped with a $10,000 fine.

According to IS Family Law, being unfaithful can hurt a person during a divorce case. For example, if the spouse spent marital funds on the affair, a judge may award the other spouse more in alimony. Family law judges in Michigan are required to consider adultery when it is appropriate. While adultery is technically considered a criminal offense in Michigan, it may not be easy to be prosecuted for it. Pursuing charges against a cheating spouse should be carefully considered and discussed with legal counsel.

