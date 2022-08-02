2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Getty Images loading...

Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.

The last time Cheap Trick played the Kalamazoo State Theatre was all the way back on

July 11th of the year 2000, and before that, they had only played Kalamazoo 4 other times all at the Wings Event Center, with the first show being in 1979. Tickets will be going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5th at kazoostate.com.

With the exception of Peterson's brief break from the band from 80-87, all current members Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, and Tom Petersson have been in the band since 1974, and are well known for their hits like Surrender, Dream Police, I Want You To Want Me, and April 8, 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This was the setlist for the recent Pine Knob show:

Hello There Come On, Come On Lookout Big Eyes Standing on the Edge Downed I Know What I Want The Flame I Want You to Want Me Dream Police Run Rudolph Run (Chuck Berry cover) Surrender Goodnight

Considering this was with multiple bands, fans can expect to hear more at their Kalamazoo show.