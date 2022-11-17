Central Michigan Quarterback Runs From The Bulls

True Freshman Quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr rushed for 293 yards against the Bulls of the University of Buffalo. This was enough to help the Chippewas win but also to get himself a shoutout on ESPN for having the most rushing yards by an FBS QB since 2019.

A career day for the freshman as he was only 34 yards away from tying and 35 yards away from owning the most rushing yards by any FBS quarterback in any game. He burned the defense for an 87-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter to tie the game at 24, that was his longest rush of the night.

Emanuel Jr ran the ball a total of 24 times and averaged 12.2 yards per carry on his way to the career-best 293 rushing yards. He scored the final 3 touchdowns for Central Michigan all in the second half. He had two in the third for 75 and 87 yards respectively, followed up by a 1-yard TD run in 4th to win the game.

Emanuel proved to be much of the team's offense for the day as the team amassed 303 total rushing yards of which his chunk was worth 96% of the total. There were 117 yards through the air for the Chips, the longest was a 39-yard pass from Daniel Richardson, and no receiving touchdowns.

Emanuel Jr quite literally ran from the Bulls during this game for what was almost 3 full football fields. He wasn't in Spain running for his life but was instead on the football field running for touchdowns. Quarterbacks have become more mobile in recent years and he has proved to be amongst the best I have a feeling that if he were running for his life, he'd survive.