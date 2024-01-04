Many Michigan Wolverine fans will be heading south soon for the National Championship showdown with the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston. And if you're looking for a more affordable and unique way to watch the game in Michigan, you're in luck. Many movie theaters across the state will feature the big game on the big screen.

Michigan Movie Theaters Featuring the National Championship Game

The National Champion game will take place at NRG Stadium on Monday, January 8th at 7:30 p.m. Select theaters where you can catch the big game include Celebration Cinemas, Emagine Theaters, MJR Theaters and more. Tickets will be available to purchase in person online while they last. And some theaters are including food and drinks with the ticket prices.

Celebration Cinema locations:

Celebration Cinema North, South, and Studio Park in Grand Rapids

Celebration Cinema Lansing

Cinema Carousel in Muskegon

Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage

Tickets are $20. A free, small popcorn as well as drinks and other concession specials will be available to ticket holders.

Emagine Theater Locations:

Emagine's Royal Oak, Novi, Rochester Hills, Canton, Macomb and Saline locations, as well as Birmingham's Palladium and the Woodhaven Quality 10. Tickets are $20. Drink and concession specials will be available for the game.

MJR Theater Locations:

MJR Theaters in Brighton, Sterling Heights and Southgate locations, and at the Ford-Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn. Tickets are $20.

The Michigan Theater in downtown Ann Arbor will also be showing the game on its big screen on Monday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

