Cedar Point Has A New Roller-Coaster This Summer

Every few years, Cedar Point tops themselves and builds a new ride.

When the famed Cedar Point opens their gates this summer, you will be greeted by the 'Steel Vengeance'! The Steel Vengeance is a brand new roller-coaster that has the bragging rights as...

the tallest, fastest and longest steel/wood hybrid coaster in the world.

And on May 5th you can take a ride on this monster! It will last 2 minutes and 30 seconds and will have speeds as fast as 74 mph. Even though Steel Vengeance sound incredibly exciting, there is a downside. To Make room for the new ride the 'Mean Streak' roller-coaster had to go.

Mlive.com put a list together of all the crazy cool facts about the parks new prized roller-coaster.

10 Cool Things About the Steel Vengeance Roller-coaster...

World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)

World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)

World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)

World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)

World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)

Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (4)

Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)

Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)

World's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster - meaning the smooth steel track is set atop a wood support structure. Its height of more than 200 feet is the defining feature of a "hyper-coaster."

Even though Cedar Point is truly known for their rides, the amusement park offers so much more including shows and food. This year, not only is there a new ride opening at the park, there are some great new restaurants to tempt your taste buds!

New Restaurants Coming To The Park This Year...

Frontier Foldovers - Located in the former BBQ Shack on the Frontier Trail, this new quick-service food stop will offer folded brisket, chicken and Italian meat sandwiches.

Sidewinder Sue’s - Located near the FrontierTown train station, this new food joint will offer “twisty” fries with meat toppings of pulled pork, brisket or chili.

Miss Keat’s Smoke Shack - Barbecue brisket, pork, wings, sausage and plenty of sides sides will be served at this restaurant which will be adjacent to Last Chance Saloon in FrontierTown.

Roundup - The menu is getting a makeover at this food location with bigger burgers. It's located near Maverick’s entrance.

Whether you go to the park for the great food or the insanely fun roller-coaster, I think you are in for a treat this summer!

Take a front-row seat on the new Steel Vengeance

BONUS VIDEO