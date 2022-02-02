Is It Safe to Buy a Car on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?

If you're on the hunt for a "new" used car, you already know that the market is tough. But, is buying online, especially on Facebook Marketplace, safe? It's a reasonable question that all of us have had.

Prices are shockingly high for used vehicles and even higher for new vehicles right now. It's a trend we've seen over the last couple of years and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. According to miamiherald.com, one of the causes of this price spike is,

A worldwide shortage of microchips for new vehicles has pushed prices up for new cars, which in turn has affected the market for used cars.

The article goes on to say that worker shortages, fewer new cars on the lot leading to fewer people trading in their cars, and more were also contributing to the high prices.

This can be incredibly frustrating for those that need a new vehicle. But, maybe there's some hope.

It's unclear if people in Kalamazoo are seeking new cars or trying to get rid of old ones but there is a surprising number of used cars for sale right now on Kalamazoo's Facebook Marketplace.

Before you make the decision to buy/connect with a seller from Facebook Marketplace, there are a few things you should be on the lookout for:

Make sure to check out the seller's Facebook profile. If it looks brand new, has very few friends, and almost no posts - that's a red flag. If you're buying from a dealer who is advertising the car on Facebook, make sure to check the reviews Watch out for scams. Scammers know that there's a large demand for used cars right now. Ask for the VIN number to make sure the car in the picture matches, never pay with gift cards, and never give money upfront.

There are several tips to help you stay safe while purchasing a used car on Facebook Marketplace. Find them here.

With all of that being said, there are a ton of used cars on Facebook Marketplace, as mentioned above. Here are just a few:

1. A 2005 Jeep Liberty

This 2005 Jeep Liberty is a four-door, limited edition sport-utility vehicle. The listing claims the car has had only one owner and has 135k miles on it. Listed for $3,899 see it on Facebook Marketplace here.

2. A 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Listed for $8,000, this Toyota Camry is a 2009 hybrid with two previous owners and 140,000 miles. You can see the full listing here.

3. A Honda Civic LX Sedan

This car is priced at just over $5,000, has 143,000 miles on it. However, this owner is looking for cash only. See the full listing here.

4. A 2014 Honda CR-V

As a 2014 vehicle, this price is going to be a bit on the higher side. It has 108,801 miles on it and the person listing it included a picture of the VIN number...a good sign that this might be a trustworthy seller. See the full listing here.

As with any online purchase, your safety (both physical and financial) should be your number one priority. Bring someone with you when meeting with sellers from Facebook, do extensive research, and...if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

You can see all of the vehicle listings for the Kalamazoo area Facebook Marketplace here.

