Michigan residents head to their local Walmart store for a convenient one-stop shop for clothing, personal items, and groceries. And Walmart will now make shopping at Michigan locations even more convenient with a new, alternative shopping cart.

Walmart Rolling Out New Inclusive Carts At All Michigan Locations

Walmart has recently made changes at all locations in Michigan and the U.S. to provide a more inclusive shopping experience for all guests. One of those changes includes providing sensory-friendly shopping hours to make shopping less stimulating for people with sensory processing disorders, such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, Walmart is adding nearly 8,000 new shopping carts to help people navigate its stores more easily.

According to Progressive Grocer, Walmart is rolling out Caroline's Carts at all stores, including Michigan, to create a more inclusive shopping experience. The big box store plans to equip all Supercenters with two Caroline's Carts and at least one in Neighborhood Market locations. According to a statement from Walmart:

“Equipping our stores with Caroline’s Carts provides some relief to parents and caregivers who need this tool and know it’s available at their Walmart. Whether they’re caring for someone with a disability or a temporary injury, the carts support our customers when and how they need it every time they come through our doors.”

The carts are currently available at several Walmart locations. All stores in Michigan will be equipped with Caroline's Carts by early 2025.

