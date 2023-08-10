Battle Creek’s Newest Coffee Shop Just Opened, Did You Miss It?

Have you heard the 'brews'?

Southwest Michigan's newest coffee chain just celebrated its grand opening, with more to come! The new Battle Creek storefront is one of 50 new locations planned across Michigan. Here's what we know about the new Caribou Coffee:

Have you ever heard of Caribou Coffee? It was more prevalent when I was living in states like Nebraska and Missouri. Much like it's not uncommon to see a Starbucks or Biggby location inside retailers and grocery stores here in Michigan, you're extremely likely to see Caribou Coffee fill stores like Hy-Vee and Walmart in the Midwest.

A Minnesota-based company, it's no surprise they chose a reindeer a.k.a caribou as their mascot!

Caribou Coffee already has several locations here in The Mitten but the new Battle Creek store is part of a larger nationwide expansion that will add some 300+ new locations across the country to Caribou's impressive roster of 750 stores worldwide.

If I recall correctly Battle Creek used to have a Caribou Coffee location at 6010 B Drive N. near Sam's Club, but it closed in the early 2010s. It then became a Tim Hortons which has also since closed! Hopefully Caribou has better luck at their new storefront just off Capital Ave and Beckley Road next to Panera Bread.

Caribou Coffee- Battle Creek is open 7 days a week, from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Now that the Battle Creek location is finally up and running, WoodTV8 reports cities like Grand Rapids, Ferndale, and Allen Park will soon join the lineup.

Which coffee shop brews your favorite cup in Southwest Michigan?

